GRIP Delivers His Latest Single "Dirty Work"

Atlanta's Grip carved a lane for himself over the years but it wasn't until 2021 that he finally got his rightful recognition. The release of I Died For This?! via Shady Records put a new set of eyes on him, largely due to the Eminem co-sign. It placed him in a conversation among the most promising new acts to emerge, and that's evidently that thing he isn't taking lightly.

This week, the rapper slid through with his second drop of 2022 with, "Dirty Work." With a bouncy string sample that slips into crispy 808s, GRIP explores different pockets of flow, pushing back anyone who has ever overlooked on slept on his talent.

The latest release from Grip follows "Emo Stick," which arrived in late February. Check the latest from Grip below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Two techs to duet, I let 'em hum a melody

This ring a misdemeanor, but the other one a felony

Won't say that shit to me, but I can sense a ton of jealousy

'Cause I blew cheese like somebody brung the celery

