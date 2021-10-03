Following her breakup with the world's rich man, Elon Musk, Grimes was spotted reading Karl Marx’s iconic Communist Manifesto, a pamphlet from 1848 which breaks down class struggle, provides a materialist conception of history, and is considered one of the most influential political documents in history.

The couple announced that they were parting ways, last month, in a statement explaining that they would remain friends.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk told the NY Post. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Grimes has long been associated with leftism, dating back to her viral high school yearbook quote which is attributed to Joseph Stalin.

Earlier this year, she was criticized by leftists when she defended her relationship with Musk and claimed that that artificial intelligence is the “fastest path to communism.”

"If implemented correctly, AI could actually theoretically solve for abundance,” she said at the time in a TikTok post. “Like, we could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work, everybody is provided for with a comfortable state of being, [a] comfortable living."

[Via]