Grime OG Ghetts Teams With Rude Kid On "Legends Don't Die"

Aron A.
November 27, 2019 20:41
54 Views
Legends Don't Die
Ghetts Feat. Rude Kid

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ghetts and Rude Kid link up to pay homage to the dead and imprisoned.


Ghetts hasn't released a whole lot of music this year but he came through to bless fans with little something this week. The rapper teamed up with Rude Kid for his new single, "Legends Don't Die," a song dedicated to those who are dead or in jail. The two link up on the heartfelt track as they reflect on the past and the friends that they've lost in their lives. "I'm just talking the real, 15 years in, we ain't talking appeals/ If you got away with the same thing my brudda got 29 for, lucky you," he raps on the first verse. 

Ghetts released his last project, Ghetto Gospel: The New Testament last year. This past fall, he also featured on the OVO Top Boy soundtrack.

Quotable Lyrics
You don't actually know
Plaistow, Stratford, and Bow
Leyton, Forest Gate, Hackney, and Stowe
Where catching the bodies like catching a cold

Ghetts
Ghetts Rude Kid new song
