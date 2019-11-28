Grime OG Ghetts Teams With Rude Kid On "Legends Don't Die"

Ghetts hasn't released a whole lot of music this year but he came through to bless fans with little something this week. The rapper teamed up with Rude Kid for his new single, "Legends Don't Die," a song dedicated to those who are dead or in jail. The two link up on the heartfelt track as they reflect on the past and the friends that they've lost in their lives. "I'm just talking the real, 15 years in, we ain't talking appeals/ If you got away with the same thing my brudda got 29 for, lucky you," he raps on the first verse.

Ghetts released his last project, Ghetto Gospel: The New Testament last year. This past fall, he also featured on the OVO Top Boy soundtrack.

