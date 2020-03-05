Grafh Links With Bun B & Rittz For "Let Me See It"

At this point, Grafh's upcoming album The Oracle 3 might just be an early contender for the year's most slept-on album -- and it's not even out yet. Either way, the New York lyricist has been steadily putting in work ahead of his big release tomorrow, firing off a few singles like the recent Hopsin-assisted "Who Shot Ya." Now he's back for more with another bar-fuelled banger, this time teaming up with Bun B and Rittz for "Let Me See It."

Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

Fueled by a menacing beat by DJ Green Lantern, the track finds Grafh kicking things off with his swaggeist verse thus far. Murdering pocket after pocket over Lantern's chimes and orchestral ambiance, Grafh brings more flows to the table in one verse than many rappers pack in their entire arsenal. Giving himself room to breathe before passing the mic to Rittz and Bun, "Let Me See It" ultimately slams past the five-minute mark, absolutely unheard of in today's brevity-loving climate.

Should you be interested in hearing three emcees bodying a dark underground instrumental, look no further than Grafh's brand new "Let Me See It," the final single before The Oracle 3 lands in its entirety at midnight. While it's unlikely the album will catapult the rapper into the stratospheres of stardom, those who appreciate hard-hitting New York hip-hop will find much to enjoy when the clock strikes twelve.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Plus I'm firing the tech

Cause I'm from environment where requirement is death

And I justifiy it cause I'm from the bottom of the steps

I wasn't flying on the jet

Fuck retirement I'm underlining it unless the blood is drying in my flesh

And I come with fire, if I'm up higher I'm get nothing but the bottom of the neck