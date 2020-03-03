Grafh & Hopsin Trade Bars On Mr. Porter Produced "Who Shot Ya"

New York lyricist Grafh has been steadily getting busy with the bars, laying down a destructive trail with songs like Royce Da 5'9's "I Play Forever" and his Conway collaboration "Pray." With his upcoming Oracle III album set to arrive on Friday, complete with features from Benny The Butcher, KXNG Crooked, Bun B, Rittz, and Hopsin, Grafh has come through with the latest single, the cinematic and nostalgic "Who Shot Ya." Taking to an orchestral beat from D12 veteran Mr. Porter, Grafh trades verses with Hopsin on some no-frills hip-hop shit.

With inherent Notorious B.I.G. connotations seeping the track with a classic golden-era feel, Grafh wastes little time in snapping in signature fashion. Despite remaining a relatively under-the-radar figure, Grafh may very well possess one of the most intricate flows I've ever heard, deftly weaving in and out of clever double entendres with a dexterity that lesser rappers can only dream of. "I'm ghetto Jesus your holy idol, behold the disciples loaded with loaded rifles," he raps. "I've been to hell and back, hell and back roller coaster cycles / my Costa Nostra haikus."

Though some might have written Hopsin off at the mere sight of his whitened eyes, it's no secret that the man can rap. Here, he goes toe-to-toe with a titan and holds his own as an equal. For those who appreciate the simple structure of two emcees, two verses, and countless bars -- "Who Shot Ya" should scratch that itch in a major way. Keep an eye out for that new Grafh joint this Friday.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm ghetto Jesus your holy idol,

Behold the disciples loaded with loaded rifles

I've been to hell and back, hell and back roller coaster cycles

My Costa Nostra haikus

