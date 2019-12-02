The Governors Ball in New York City has been around since 2011, and the music festival is, more often than not, a huge success. However, next year, a new set of rules will be implemented to supposedly improve the festival experience. As part of their New Age Policy, the festival, which will take place next on June 5-7, 2020, marking its 10-year-anniversary, will require that any attendees 17 years or under be accompanied by an adult of at least 21 years or older. The policy change also explicitly states that any festival-goer 21 years or older who wishes to accompany a minor to the festival may only bring up to two attendees under 18 years old.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball

While this new policy may frustrate or inconvenience some teenagers who are still under 18 that wish to attend the festival with their close-in-age friends, there is one condition that may offer a sigh of relief for those 17-year-olds with birthdays coming up. The policy only applies to one's age as of the date of the festival; in other words, if a ticket is purchased by a 17-year-old who has turned 18 by the time the festival rolls around, then this person will be permitted to attend the festival without an accompanying adult

Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball

"Nothing is more important to us than the quality of the festival experience, and the changes we are implementing this year come directly from fan feedback and conversation." said Tom Russell and Jordan Wolowitz of Founders Entertainment, who run the Governors Ball. "We are always listening, always evolving, and always trying to give our fans and our city the best festival they could ask for."