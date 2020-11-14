Goodie Mob & Big Boi Reunite On "Prey 4 Da Sheep"

The past few weeks have been marked major milestones for Atlanta's rap scene. Just last week, Goodie Mob released the 25th-anniversary edition of their album, Soul Food, following it up with their brand new project, Survival Kit. The project is filled with a modernized take on the iconic Organized Noize sound that took the South by storm in the 90s. And of course, it wouldn't be a formal Goodie Mob project without the assistance of Outkast. Though Big Boi and Andre 3000 appear on different tracks, they do show up back-to-back. Three Stacks assists on "No Cigar" while Big Boi slides through right after on, "Prey 4 Da Sheep." His technical prowess and one-of-one flow take the center stage of the fifth track of the album as Big Boi and Goodie Mob detail elevating the minds of those to remain ignorant.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

So, some run to gun store quick to buy guns

And clips for the sticks of hundred round drums

Now, who really want that smoke when it's time to bump-bump

Only chumps jump a n***a that's down for one-on-one