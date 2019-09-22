Tyler, the Creator has made quite a name for himself as an artist over the last few years although when it comes to fashion, he has been quite the pioneer as well. Tyler's fashion imprint is called GOLF le FLEUR* and perhaps their most significant collaboration is with Converse. There have been plenty of colorways and models to drop over the last few years and in just a few weeks, another collaboration is set to hit the market.

In the photos below, we can see a GOLF le FLEUR* Converse Chuck 70 which appears to be inspired by the album art for Tyler, the Creators album Cherry Bomb. The upper is made of blue canvas while flames make their way all throughout the upper. It makes for a flashy shoe that Tyler fans will want to scoop up immediately.

According to Hypebeast, these are set to release on Saturday, October 12th for $100 USD. They will be available on the Golf Wang webstore and Converse.com. Let us know in the comments if you plan on copping these or if they're are skip.

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang