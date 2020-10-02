Givēon Releases New EP "When It's All Said And Done" Featuring Snoh Aalegra

When It's All Said And Done

GivÄon broke out this year, featuring on Drake's "Chicago Freestyle" and coming forward as one of the hottest young voices in the music industry. The California native has been bubbling for a minute, unleashing tons of smooth releases this year. A few days ago, he started teasing more magic on the way, appearing on Zane Lowe's Apple Music 1 show to announce his new EP, titled When It's All Said And Done, which is officially out now.

With three new songs and an introductory track, GivÄon reflects on his romantic relationships, singing about how he's messed up in love, and how he knows that, in the end, he'll be good when it's all said and done.

The EP features a sole feature from Snoh Aalegra, who sounds beautiful harmonizing over GivÄon's vocals.

If you're looking for more of a chill, introspective listening session, unwind with this one. Let us know what you think!

Tracklist:

1. When It's All Said And Done

2. Still Your Best

3. Last Time (feat. Snoh Aalegra)

4. Stuck On You