After being teased at this year's Milan Fashion Week, Giuseppe Zanotti unveiled the COBRAS silhouette. Frequently embracing the snake emblem in cover art and within his music, Atlanta rapper Young Thug introduced the new sneaker in their latest product campaign. The thirty-second video captures the enigmatic rapper rocking each sneaker colorway in some unique, semi-monochromatic outfits that highlight the nature of their latest shoe release.

Constructed from luxe leather, the shoe's upper features a 3D cobra with crystal-set eyes that wrap around both the mid and outsole. The sneaker also includes an abstract heel and perforated toe box. Of course, the luxury brand's signature can be found on the lace tag tongue. For Zanotti, the use of the snake on the sneaker is uncharted territory. "I have always loved the symbolism of the snake. It is a powerful and dynamic motif I have explored in many collections, but never before on a sneaker," the designer said. Thugger also spoke on his appreciation of both the new design and Zanotti's execution, saying, "He's got the Italian style thing down but knows how to change it up and layer in the unexpected, the street. It's fire."



Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

The new design arrives in four tonal colorways: pink, red, black, and white. Now available for purchase, the COBRAS sneaker can be found at Giuseppe Zanotti boutiques, Giuseppe Zanotti's online store, and select retailers. With a hefty price tag of $1,190 plus tax, you won't have to worry about the next stealing your style. Check out the new release here.

