Ben Simmons and the Sixers were engaged in a pretty lengthy feud this season, however, it eventually came to an end once the Sixers were able to trade him to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden. This was one of the biggest trades in the history of the NBA, and so far, it has worked out for both teams, even if Simmons hasn't been able to play any games, thus far.

Recently, Gilbert Arenas took to his podcast where he explained how he felt about the ordeal between Simmons and the Sixers. Surprisingly, Arenas took the side of Simmons, noting that it was his team who gave up on him. Arenas cited comments from Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid, who kind of threw Simmons under the bus after the series against Atlanta.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images for BIG3

“I can understand where Ben Simmons is coming from," Arenas said. "It wasn’t the media saying he can’t win, his own coach said ‘don’t know’ if the Sixers can win with him. Teammates know each other weaknesses they know Ben struggles with shooting and confidence issues. Putting him out there like that wasn’t right.”

Arenas' comments will probably be polarizing to some NBA fans, as most people were on the side of the Sixers. With that being said, let us know what you think of Arenas' hot take, in the comments section down below.