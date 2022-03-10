Ben Simmons is now on the Brooklyn Nets, however, as many fans already know, his last few weeks with the Philadelphia 76ers were filled with dramatic moments and even some uncertainty as to what he would be planning to do next. There were times when his teammates would try and reach out and support him, although as it's been reported in the past, Simmons didn't have much interest in talking to anyone.

This is something that has been backed up by the likes of Danny Green, who recently spoke about Simmons' exit from the team on the Ryen Russillo Show. As Green explains, Simmons' communication skills were lacking, and it even devolved into something pretty petty.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

As Green notes, Simmons had actually changed his phone number before the trade as a means to avoid any contact with his former teammates. Green says that he tried numerous times to start a dialogue with Simmons, however, he never got an answer. In the end, he found out it was because Simmons had gotten a new phone number entirely, as he presumably just wanted to start fresh, without people in his ear all of the time.

Now, both parties are better off as James Harden has been lights out for the Sixers, all while Simmons gets to play with a team that truly wants him. Simply put, everyone has benefitted from the drama.