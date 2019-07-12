mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Giggs, Dubz Reinvigorate The Essence With Dekar On "Plane Ticket"

Devin Ch
July 12, 2019 13:23
147 Views
00
0
CoverCover
CoverCover

Plane Ticket
Dubz Feat. Giggs & Dekar

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Giggs shows up on Dubz' radar after completing his "Don't Go Hungry" visuals.


Before Giggs ever climbed to such heights, he was firmly entrenched as the A-side of a formidable, pioneering UK Rap duo with Dubz. Together they crafted what is often identified as the first true English rap song of merit. "Pain Is The Essence" as it was then called, was later re-drafted by Giggs under an ostensibly different title for his Wamp 2 Dem project in 2017.

Since then, he and Dubz seemingly went their separate ways, leaving Giggs as the sole placeholder representing the old regime. But without further ado, the formidable, pioneering duo has reformed, to compose the party-oriented "Plane Ticket" with Dekar singing the hook like a seamless wedding crasher. "Plane Ticket" has been earmarked for Dubz' 2nd solo project, slated for release later in 2019 with contributions from the likes of Young Teflon, Ghetts, Wretch 32, Fekky, and of course Giggsy and Dekar.

In a statement issued to the press, Dubz revealed that "Plane Ticket" was but one "of many from Giggs and I" that lay undocumented in a shared folder, deep in their treasure trove of material. "But it’s the first of its kind... we have never made a party song but when I heard the beat I knew it was the one," he continued." Giggs, better than anyone I can think of off-hand, is the master at switching back-and-forth between the club settings and street-minded rap, without budging in character.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bae, my friends are G'z
Turned around looked at me,
And then she sneezed.

- Giggs

[Via]

Dubz
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  147
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Dubz Giggs Dekar uk yardman party press pack
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Giggs, Dubz Reinvigorate The Essence With Dekar On "Plane Ticket"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject