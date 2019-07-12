Giggs, Dubz Reinvigorate The Essence With Dekar On "Plane Ticket"

Before Giggs ever climbed to such heights, he was firmly entrenched as the A-side of a formidable, pioneering UK Rap duo with Dubz. Together they crafted what is often identified as the first true English rap song of merit. "Pain Is The Essence" as it was then called, was later re-drafted by Giggs under an ostensibly different title for his Wamp 2 Dem project in 2017.

Since then, he and Dubz seemingly went their separate ways, leaving Giggs as the sole placeholder representing the old regime. But without further ado, the formidable, pioneering duo has reformed, to compose the party-oriented "Plane Ticket" with Dekar singing the hook like a seamless wedding crasher. "Plane Ticket" has been earmarked for Dubz' 2nd solo project, slated for release later in 2019 with contributions from the likes of Young Teflon, Ghetts, Wretch 32, Fekky, and of course Giggsy and Dekar.

In a statement issued to the press, Dubz revealed that "Plane Ticket" was but one "of many from Giggs and I" that lay undocumented in a shared folder, deep in their treasure trove of material. "But it’s the first of its kind... we have never made a party song but when I heard the beat I knew it was the one," he continued." Giggs, better than anyone I can think of off-hand, is the master at switching back-and-forth between the club settings and street-minded rap, without budging in character.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bae, my friends are G'z

Turned around looked at me,

And then she sneezed.

- Giggs

