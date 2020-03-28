Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the most consistent players in the NBA over the last couple of years although unfortunately, he and the rest of the NBA have been sidelined due to the Coronavirus. Despite this, Giannis is still releasing new colorways of his ultra-popular Nike Zoom Freak 1. The shoe has been out for close to a year now which means a second silhouette should be on the way very soon.

Well, according to the Instagram account @kix.r_us, the Nike Zoom Freak 2 silhouette has been leaked. As you can see from the post below, the rumored silhouette is a huge departure from the first model. This bulky shoe is being previewed in a green, black, and white colorway that features a huge swoosh on the side. Unlike the first shoe, the swoosh is facing the proper side. You can even see that there are patterns throughout the upper which adds to the overall look.

It remains to be seen whether or not this is the actual silhouette so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below what you think of these. Are they a must-cop or a skip?