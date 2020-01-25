Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the most mesmerizing basketball players in the NBA over the last three seasons. Last year, Giannis was able to win the MVP trophy and this season, he is well on his way to winning the honor again. Thanks to his efforts out on the court, Giannis has his very own shoe called the Nike Zoom Freak 1. There have been plenty of dope colorways over the last year and now, yet another is making its way to the market.

There have been two "All Bros" colorways so far and now, we are getting a third. This particular "All Bros" colorway is teal and features a peach midsole. Of course, the name of the colorway is a nod to his four brothers Alexis, Francis, Thanasis, and Kostas. As of right now, both Kostas and Thanasis are playing in the NBA which just goes to show how athletic his family is.

As of right now, this colorway doesn't have a release date although you can expect it to drop sometime in the near future. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these.

