Giannis Antetokounmpo is easily one of the most popular players in the NBA right now and for good reason. He won the MVP trophy last season and prior to the NBA hiatus, his team had the best record in the entire league. As of right now, Giannis and the rest of the league is under lockdown although that isn't stopping the star from debuting new colorways of his signature shoe, the Nike Zoom Freak 1.

If you're a Milwaukee Bucks fan, then you know about the team's "Cream City" city edition jerseys. The uniforms are a gorgeous shade of creamy beige with some blue and green accents. The Zoom Freak 1 colorway below follows that exact same color scheme and it makes for a beautiful shoe that will certainly stand out on the court. This p[articular model may only appeal to Bucks fans although perhaps some general consumers will be swayed by the strength of the colorway on its own.

This model will be dropping in the near future on Nike.com for $120 USD so be on the lookout. In the meantime, let us know what you think in the comments below.

[Via]

Image via Nike

