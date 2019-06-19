Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the most exciting players in the NBA over the last couple of years thanks to his tantalizing play style and his ability to dominate offensively and defensively. The Greek Freak is one of the frontrunners to be named league MVP this season and was just a couple of games away from making it to the NBA Finals. Having said that, it's no surprise the Giannis has become a household name, so much so, that people are now naming their kids after him.

A new report from USA Today shows that over the last year, there has been a 135% increase in the number of children in the United States named Giannis. Since 2016, which is the year Antetokounmpo ended up becoming a top tier name in the NBA, the name Giannis has seen a whopping 662% increase.

The Greek Freak himself reacted to the report on Twitter saying "best news today." If there is one thing that is evident from this news, it's that American sports fans have taken a huge liking to Giannis and it's easy to see why. He is a dominant player out on the court and is also a great guy to boot.

