Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the Eastern Conference Finals in devastating fashion by the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. The Bucks had a 2-0 lead in the series and proceeded to lose four games in a row, including Game 6 where they had a 15 point lead late in the third quarter. Today, the Bucks were back in Milwaukee to clean out their lockers and do their exit interview with the media. When asked about what he would change for next season, Giannis explained that he'd like to keep things the same.

"I want everyone back," Antetokounmpo said according to ESPN. "Great fricking team -- unselfish players that play basketball the right way. They're winners. We had a great atmosphere. We didn't have no -- I want to be polite. I want to say the A-word -- we didn't have no buttheads. Obviously, I want everyone back. I am going to let my teammates know that."

The Bucks had the best record in basketball this season with some people thinking they could be the team to knock off the Golden State Warriors in the finals. While the Bucks missed their chance this year, the Greek Freak believes they'll be back sooner than later.

"I don't promise we're gonna get 61 next year," Giannis said. "But we're gonna put ourselves in a place to be championship contending team for many more years to come. And there's not a lot of teams that can say that in the league -- there's one, two, three, four teams that can say that -- but we're gonna put ourselves in that situation for many more years to come."

With the Bucks season over, the Raptors and Warriors will now begin their quest for an NBA Title this Thursday as Game 1 of the Finals goes down in Toronto.