Players around the NBA are in a state of shock and dismay over the fact the league has suspended all operations due to the Coronavirus. Had it not been for the diagnosis of Rudy Gobert, the league would probably still be playing right now. Regardless, the situation is pretty dire at the moment and the players understand that they will need to sacrifice the next one to two months for the greater good of the population.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was fairly quiet last night following the NBA's decision although today, he made sure to take to Twitter where he offered some words of wisdom to all of his fans who were waiting upon his thoughts on the matter.

"Basketball becomes secondary... Take care of yourselves and your family. Wash your hands often," Giannis said. These are words we can all live by at this point. The NBA is an institution that means so much to so many people's lives but as of right now, the safety of the world is a lot more important than some basketball games.

There will certainly be more developments in the coming days so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.