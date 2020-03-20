NBA players all across the league are on lockdown right now which means they cannot leave their homes and if they don't have personal gyms, they won't be able to work out. All in all, it's a pretty horrific situation for everyone involved. Regardless, everyone is taking this one day at a time and are trying to get through this as quickly as possible. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the players who is incredibly bored due to the virus and he has been taking his boredom to social media.

In the early hours of the morning, Giannis took to Twitter where he asked whether or not the Playstation 5 has released yet. Of course, the PS5 is supposed to come out later this year but in this time of crisis, everyone could use some extra entertainment. For now, he will have to stick to the Playstation 4 which is definitely a hardship.

Giannis and numerous other players are seriously missing basketball right now and it's kind of heartbreaking to watch. The world is hurting right now and when sports come back, they will bring us all together. It's cliche but better days are ahead.

Hopefully, we can see Giannis excel at his craft, sooner rather than later. A lot of people would be feeling a lot better if that was the base.