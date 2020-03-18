Though Sony's PlayStation 5 has been largely shrouded in mystery, the curtain has been officially pulled back to unveil some of the console's technical specs. The reveal was made during an extensive conference hosted by system architect Mark Cerny, who broke down the science behind the technology in an elaborate and detail-heavy presentation that likely left many casual gamers in a state of smiling-and-nodding.

Digital Foundry has presented some of the key specs, as presented below. While those who don't possess knowledge of computer technology might be a little lost right now, consider that the 10.28 TFLOP GPU will be seen by many as one of the foremost draws, especially with the added presence of raytracing technology. Plus, with the addition of a solid-state drive, load times will be at an all-time low. As Cerny explained, an SSD was the most requested feature from game developers, and Sony appears to have delivered on that front.

Check out the complete list of specs below, and should you be truly interested in getting to the bottom of this newly unveiled beast, don't hesitate to check out Cerny's conference in its entirety (as embedded above). It's a little wordy but jam-packed with valuable information for those willing to pay attention. And if that wasn't enough, he also confirmed that "almost all" of the most-played PS4 game will be completely playable on PS5, although he neglected to truly delve into the extent of backward-compatibility.