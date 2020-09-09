With his contract coming to an end at the close of the 2020-2021 season, Giannis Antetokounmpo is rumored to be considering a new market when his time as a free agent comes.

This year, his team was expected to go all the way after an incredible season but, after entering the NBA Bubble in Orlando, Florida, the Bucks just couldn't get a good rhythm going. They ended up losing their second-round battle against the Miami Heat in an upset, losing 4-1 in the series.

Following last night's defeat, in which he did not play because of a right ankle sprain, Giannis was asked if he was considering a move to a new team in the offseason. There were rumors flying around that he would soon be asking for a trade but, according to the man himself, that's just not the case.



Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

"It’s not happening. That’s not happening," said the Greek Freak following last night's elimination. "Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season."

The 25-year-old Defensive Player of the Year winner reiterated that he trusts his teammates and his goal is still to bring a championship to Milwaukee.

"If winning a championship was easy, everyone would have one," said Giannis. "We lost. Everyone saw that we lost. It’s disappointing, but what are we going to do? We’re going to keep working. I’ve got confidence in my teammates."

What moves do you think the Bucks should pull in the offseason to build a championship team around Antetokounmpo?

[via]