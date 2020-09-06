During Game 4 against the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo exited the game with 10 minutes remaining in the 2nd quarter. The Bucks star will not return to what could be the team's final game of the season.

Following a collision with the Heat's Andre Iguodala while driving to the basket, Antetokounmpo shot two free throws and returned to the team's locker room. Later in the game, it was announced that Anteokounmpo suffered an ankle sprain and would not return.

Anteokounmpo injured the same ankle in Game 3 and was listed as questionable entering Game 4. Initially, it seems as if the reigning MVP would be fine, having said "it wasn't bothering me at all," when asked about the injury, postgame.

"He's a guy who's going to fight through everything. The medical, the sports performance group said he was good to go and keep playing," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said after Game 3. "Exactly how he felt and how he was affected. He's out there competing and giving us everything he's got. I thought he did a lot of things well. But we all gotta do a little better."

The Bucks are currently down 3-0 in the series. No team in NBA history has come back down 3-0 to win a seven-game series, and without Anteokounmpo, the Bucks will have to overcome unprecedented odds.

