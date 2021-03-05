Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the entire NBA and as a result of his efforts, the Bucks superstar has won two-straight NBA MVP awards. As you can imagine, Giannis is heading right back to the NBA All-Star Game this season, and last night, he was drafted to Team LeBron. In fact, LeBron decided to make Giannis the first-overall pick in the entire draft, which is a pretty special place to be in.

Last night, Giannis was notified by the media about his predicament and as one could guess, he was very excited. "Do I get a hat? Do I have to wear a suit now?" Giannis joked.

After finding out that the starting five were him, LeBron, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic, Giannis was close to shock, as he couldn't believe those five players would wind up amongst each other. Giannis went on to say that the game is over before it's even started and that this starting five should theoretically run away with it.

Giannis shouldn't get too ahead of himself as Team Durant is also loaded with a ton of great talent. The best players in the NBA will be present for this tilt, and it's already gearing up to be a great All-Star Game.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images