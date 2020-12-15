There have been rumors over the months of where Giannis will be heading to. Will he stay with the Bucks? Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat were rumored to be gunning to sign the back-to-back two-time MVP to their teams as his free agency approached in the new year. Rick Ross prematurely claimed that Giannis would be coming to Miami. We hope that Rozay didn't place any money on that.



Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It turns out that Giannis will be remaining in Milwaukee for the next five-years. He took to Instagram where he confirmed news that he'd be signing a five-year $228.2M supermax extension contract to the franchise, as first reported by Shams Charania. Giannis shared a heartfelt statement to the fans, referring to the city as his home.

"This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it," he shared on an Instagram post.

Giannis is now the 6th player in the NBA to sign a supermax deal since they were officially added to the NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement in 2017, joining an elite group of ballers that includes Stephen Curry, James Harden, John Wall, Russell Westbrook, and Damian Lillard.

Check out Giannis' post below. Did he make the right move?