Milwaukee Bucks fans were curious as to why Giannis Antetokounmpo had been pulled out of the game during the fourth quarter last night. The Bucks were losing to the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals and at a crucial point in the match, the team's best player was out of the game. Many speculated that Giannis was looking for a breather as he quickly came back into the game. After the game, reporters asked Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer why he had been pulled which led to a brutally honest answer about the Greek Freak's condition.

"He twisted his ankle in the backcourt," Budenholzer explained. "And he just looked like he was in a lot of pain and couldn't move and we had an offensive possession, just maybe get somebody out there that can move, make a shot and I think (the pain) kind of wore off or the adrenaline wore off and he was able to go back in."

The Bucks eventually lost the game by a score of 105-99 and are now on the brink of elimination as the Raptors hold a 3-2 lead in the series. Both teams will head back to Toronto for Game 6 on Saturday. If the Bucks want to tie the series and force Game 7, they'll need Giannis to be at 100 percent.

As of right now, all signs point to Giannis being good to go for Saturday.

