Despite boasting the best record in the NBA this season, the Milwaukee Bucks are on the cusp of being eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals by a Toronto Raptors team that not many people were giving a chance to reach the finals. On home court, the Bucks fell to the Raptors in Game 5 by a score of 105-99 which gave Toronto a 3-2 lead in the series. The Raptors were down 0-2 but won three straight games which marks the first time this season that the Bucks lost three games in a row. As the Bucks head back to Toronto for Game 6, their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is saying the team won't give up that easily.

"We're not gonna fold," Antetokounmpo said according to ESPN. "We're the best team in the league. We're gonna go in, give it everything we got. We can't fold. We're gonna come back to Milwaukee being pissed."

Giannis scored 24 points in Game 5 which led all players on the Bucks. The Greek Freak has received criticism over the last few games for not being the staunch competitor he was during previous stretches of the season. After the loss, Giannis admitted that he's angry at the outcome and will be hungry heading into Game 6 on Saturday.

"I just want to win," Antetokounmpo said. "I think we had a chance to win it, but we didn't. Obviously, I'm pissed. I am not gonna lie to you. We got two more games to go."