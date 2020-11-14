There have been plenty of reports over the last few months about Giannis Antetokounmpo and what his future plans are. Of course, Giannis will become a free agent in 2021 and the Milwaukee Bucks would love nothing more than to keep the two-time MVP on their team. Following some recent playoff failures, however, there are some people out there who think the Bucks could end up losing Giannis to teams like the Heat, Raptors, or even the Warriors.

While speaking to the Swedish publication Aftonbladet, Giannis got to speak about his free agency plans and all of the rumors that are circulating. As he explained, as long as the Bucks remain committed to winning, he will remain in Milwaukee.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"There are a lot of rumors," Giannis said. "Everyone has opinions. But at the end of the day, I will do what is best for my family. I do not see why I could not be in Milwaukee for several years. As long as Milwaukee and I are on the same page when it comes to being one of the best teams in the League and winning championships, that’s fine. When it changes, it will not be good. [...] It depends on what decisions they make. If they make the right decision, I’ll be there for many years. If they do not, we’ll see. The NBA is business and we take it day by day. Hopefully we can succeed together.”

The stakes are extremely high for the Bucks this season and with the offseason commencing on November 20th, you can be sure the team will be looking to make some big moves.

