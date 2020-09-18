Giannis Antetokounmpo was blessed with a huge honor today as he was officially crowned the NBA MVP award. This is the second-straight year that Giannis has received the honor, which puts him in rare company. The Greek Freak also won the Defensive Player of the Year award thanks to his abilities on both sides of the floor. Today, many critics have pointed out the failures of the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs, although, at this point, it's clear that the MVP and DPOY awards are for regular season play.

In 2021, Giannis will have a huge Free Agency decision on his hands. Many are unsure of whether or not he will stay in Milwaukee, although the superstar has made comments to reassure fans of his intentions. In fact, Giannis made some interesting comments today, stating that as long as the Bucks are committed to winning, he will stay with the franchise for the rest of his career.

“As long as everybody’s fighting for the same thing … which is to be a champion, I don’t see why not to be in Milwaukee for the next 15 years," Giannis said.

Many players have made comments like this in the past, only to change their minds a few months or years down the line. With this in mind, it's important with Bucks fans to proceed with caution heading into next year.