Free agency can be a stressful time especially if you're a small market team trying to hang on to your star franchise player. The Milwaukee Bucks are in that very same predicament with Giannis Antetokounmpo as he will be a free agent very soon. Giannis has said on numerous occasions that he has no plans to leave Milwaukee But it appears as though those plans could be changing sometime soon.

During a case study at Harvard, Giannis was quoted as saying something pretty interesting about free agency. Essentially, he's not as much of a guarantee as the Bucks may think he is.

“I want the Bucks to build a winning culture,” Giannis said. “So far, we have been doing great, and, if this lasts, there’s no other place I want to be. But if we’re underperforming in the NBA next year, deciding whether to sign becomes a lot more difficult.”

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

In a recent interview with Matt Velasquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Giannis got ahead of the comments by saying he never actually made them and that he was misquoted. It's a bold accusation but makes sense considering Giannis doesn't want to upset any of his teammates or the fans.

“If you kind of read the last quote, I’ve never used those words in my life,” The Greek Freak said.

Either way, Giannis' free-agent cycle is going to be very intriguing, regardless of where he goes.