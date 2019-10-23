NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to receive a historic five-year, $253 million contract extension from the Milwaukee Bucks next summer, as the team hopes to secure a long-term deal before he can test free agency in 2021.

While Giannis has shown no signs that he is unhappy in Milwaukee, or that he intends to explore other options, it looks as though his decision to sign the extension will be directly related to how well the Bucks perform this season.

During a discussion with Harvard Business School professor Anita Elberse and co-author, Melcolm Ruffin, The Greek Freak explained that his decision will become "a lot more difficult" if the Bucks struggle.

"I want the Bucks to build a winning culture," Giannis said during a case study on the Bucks' turnaround, according to the Journal Sentinel. "So far, we have been doing great, and, if this lasts, there's no other place I want to be. But if we're underperforming in the NBA next year, deciding whether to sign becomes a lot more difficult."

Antetokounmpo posted career highs across the board last season with 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists, to go along with 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. He also led the Bucks an NBA-best 60-22 record during the regular season and the team is poised to make another run at the Eastern Conference Finals and beyond.

They'll kick off the 2019-20 campaign on the road against the new-look Houston Rockets on Thursday, October 24. You can catch that game on TNT at 8pm ET.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images