Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith had a message for Seahawks fans, following their close Thursday Night Football loss at home to the Los Angeles Rams, which saw Smith finish the game for Seattle after star QB Russell Wilson left with a hand injury.

When former Super Bowl champion Wilson was forced to leave the primetime game after badly injuring his finger, all eyes were on Smith as he entered the game in the 4th quarter and efficiently marched down the field for a touchdown drive, giving fans hope. Smith nearly led Seattle to victory before ultimately throwing the game-sealing interception, however, expressed optimism with his message to Seahawks fans Friday morning.

Smith finished the game with a passer rating of 78.3 and threw for 131 yards, including a pretty 23-yard touchdown strike to DK Metcalf that just got over the defender's head. The game-sealing interception came right before the two-minute mark in the 4th quarter, where Smith attempted to connect with receiver Tyler Lockett, who was tripped up and unable to make a play on the ball.

Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Even in a loss, it was an impressive showcase for Smith, something Seattle fans will want more of if their star QB Wilson were to miss additional time. Since being drafted by the Seahawks in 2012, Wilson has yet to miss a start due to injury in his entire career, starting 149 regular-season games along with 16 playoff games. However, NFL reporter Ian Rapoport reports that Wilson's streak may be in jeopardy.

Seattle falls to 2-3 on the season after Thursday's loss, and it remains to be seen whether or not Wilson's injury will require surgery. But for now at least, Seahawks fans can be encouraged by the play of their backup Smith, while they await Wilson's eventual return. However, in the difficult NFC West, Seattle fans are hoping for a recovery sooner, much rather than later.

