Middleweight contender Gennady Golovkin was recently asked if a third crack at Saul "Canelo" Alvarez would be of interest. If that fight were to enter negotiations, Canelo would most certainly hold the cards, over the repulsed challenger - clearly of no concern to GGG, who still fancies himself the clear winner in their first bout ending in a draw.

Golovkin admitted to the TMZ reporter that he hasn't contacted Oscar De La Hoya with regards to the "Canelo" rematch, but will do so, two weeks from now, once he's brushed off Steve Rolls, a virtual unknown to the majority of boxing fans and pundits alike. It's even been speculated that GGG's handlers chose a low stakes fight because his confidence was at an all-time low.

Notice how the notion of confidence gets reared onto its head when Canelo's name is mentioned. There's a portion of the boxing community that agrees with GGG, in that unification bouts should be decided in convincing fashion, or end in a draw, with the titles, returned to their respective corners. After dispatching of GGG on Cinco de Mayo 2018, Canelo returned exactly one year later to add the final piece to his middleweight collection from a highly-competent Daniel Jacobs. Who would you pick in a third and final contest, Canelo or GGG?

