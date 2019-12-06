Geko Enlists French Montana, Stefflon Don, Mr. Eazi & More On "22"

Geko has been steadily teasing a new album all year. The U.K. singer has continued to flood the streets this year with melodic bangers. He teamed up with French Montana and Ay Em on "New Money" earlier this year which was a certified smash. He also recently linked up with Stefflon Don, Deno, and Dappy for "Link Up" which interpolates a classic by Ja Rule and Ashanti.

Geko returned with his new project, 22 in its entirety earlier today. Strapped up with thirteen tracks in total, the project includes the previously mentioned singles, "Link Up" and "New Money. He also enlists other heavy hitters in the UK scene for assistance such as Maleek Berry, Not3s, and NSG. He also enlists afrobeats star, Mr Eazi for the song, "Literally."

Peep the project below.