Garren Drops "It's Complicated"

South central-bred Garren has touched down to continues to tease the arrival of his forthcoming the new (normal) project. It will mark the vocalist's first full-length offering since 2018's The Normal. In anticipation, Garren shares his newest "It's Complicated" track as he peels back the layers on a complex relationship.

“That moment when you have no idea which way the relationship is going to turn," Garren reveals of the track. "‘It’s Complicated’ is the emotional journey of an indecisive thought process about your significant other.”

the new (normal) gets here on February 21st. Until that arrives, enjoy "It's Complicated" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I want you

I don't need you

Just wake up

'Cause something I see in you