mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Garren Drops "It's Complicated"

Milca P.
January 18, 2020 19:22
8 Views
00
0
Label GoldLabel Gold
Label Gold

It's Complicated
GARREN

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

GARREN shares his latest.


South central-bred Garren has touched down to continues to tease the arrival of his forthcoming the new (normal) project. It will mark the vocalist's first full-length offering since 2018's The Normal. In anticipation, Garren shares his newest "It's Complicated" track as he peels back the layers on a complex relationship.

 “That moment when you have no idea which way the relationship is going to turn," Garren reveals of the track. "‘It’s Complicated’ is the emotional journey of an indecisive thought process about your significant other.”

the new (normal) gets here on February 21st. Until that arrives, enjoy "It's Complicated" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I want you
I don't need you
Just wake up
'Cause something I see in you

GARREN
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  8
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
GARREN new music Songs
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Garren Drops "It's Complicated"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject