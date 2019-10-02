Gang Starr & J. Cole's "Family And Loyalty" Lands Emotional Visuals

Guru is eternal.

Though the legendary Guru passed away on April 19th, 2010, his spirit has lived on through his timeless repertoire of music. Imagine our surprise when DJ Premier blessed us with a brand new Gang Starr single, marking the swan song of J. Cole's feature spree. Now, with the single continuing to gain momentum worthy of its emotional weight, some new visuals have arrived to enhance the experience. Directed by Fab 5 Freddy, "Family And Loyalty" opens with some bittersweet footage of Guru preparing to rock the stage.

As the track kicks in, more footage of Guru's life and times juxtaposes with snapshots of present-day Harlem. Appearances from Cole, DJ Premier, and Guru's son Keith Casim help imbue this one with further power. In a press release, Primo opened up about the release. "Everything is very emotional and raw, because he’s not here, but his spirit is here," reflects the iconic producer. "Fab 5 Freddy called me and he was really worried he would not be able to fly in from New York due to Hurricane Dorian. I told Freddy that Guru was piloting the flight and he would get him here safely and on time. And he did."

Respect to Gang Starr and Cole for this one. Rest in peace, Guru!