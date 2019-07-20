The finale of Game of Thrones rubbed many people the wrong way. In fact, a petition to remake season 8 of the hit television series circulated the web and garnered more than 1 million signatures. On Friday (July 19), the cast of Game of Thrones made their traditional treck down to San Diego Comic-Con, and candidly spoke to a packed audience in Hall H. Of course, the controversies surrounding the final season were brought up, but the cast seemed light-hearted and at peace with any criticism.

Nikolay Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime Lannister, was shocked by the "absurdity" of the petition. He referenced the Red Wedding and the death of Ned Stark as moments in the show that were also angering for fans. "I feel so lucky to have met so many people," Coster-Waldau said. "This show has brought so many people together watching it, loving it. It's going to (tick) you off no matter what, it's the end. If you hated the ending, if you loved it, great, just don't call people names." Conleth Hill, who played Lord Varys, gestured to the packed room in an effort to prove that love outweighs hate. "Look at the amount of people here," Hill stated. "We're very grateful to your fandom over the years ... this is the reality as opposed to the media-led hate campaign."

The talented cast also spoke about the open ending finale, which allowed the characters' stories to be left to the imagination of the viewer. Maisie Williams would like to think Arya Stark, who set sail at the end of the show, is "having a wonderful time, like Dora the Explorer, minus the bob. But the west of Westeros might like the bob." Jacob Anderson, also known as the Unsullied commander Grey Worm, believes his character went to the island of Naath and "just started a new society, like Wakanda. I think he kept his promise to Missandei, sitting on the beach drinking piña coladas and protecting everyone."

