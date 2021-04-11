mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gab3 & Lil Peep Deliver A Pop Punk-Inspired Banger On "Spine"

Alexander Cole
April 11, 2021 09:20
198 Views
20
1
Image via Gab3Image via Gab3
Image via Gab3

Spine
Gab3 Feat. Lil Peep

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Gab3 and Lil Peep make a perfect pair on "Spine."


For the last few years now, Gab3 has continuously cemented himself as a dope artist and producer who knows how to deliver a plethora of sounds to the table. For instance, he just released a brand new album called Ready To Rave which features a ton of electronic sounds while also coming through with some production that will remind you of the pop-punk era of the mid-2000s. A great example of the latter is the track "Spine" which features Lil Peep.

With this song, Peep handles the hook while Gab3 delivers a verse. The production certainly has its electronic elements, however, it is the delivery of the track that gives us the pop-punk vibe. With this posthumous hook, Peep sounds incredible and his fans will surely appreciate how Gab3 handled the collaboration, especially given the fact that they worked together in the past.

You can stream the track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Why would you cry? I don't know
I was getting high, now I'm way too stoned (Yeah)
I'm too high, I was way too gone (Hah)
I was getting too high, now I'm too low (Get wrecked)

Gab3
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  1
  198
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Gab3 Lil Peep Spine Ready To Rave new music new song
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Gab3 & Lil Peep Deliver A Pop Punk-Inspired Banger On "Spine"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject