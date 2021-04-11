Gab3 & Lil Peep Deliver A Pop Punk-Inspired Banger On "Spine"

For the last few years now, Gab3 has continuously cemented himself as a dope artist and producer who knows how to deliver a plethora of sounds to the table. For instance, he just released a brand new album called Ready To Rave which features a ton of electronic sounds while also coming through with some production that will remind you of the pop-punk era of the mid-2000s. A great example of the latter is the track "Spine" which features Lil Peep.

With this song, Peep handles the hook while Gab3 delivers a verse. The production certainly has its electronic elements, however, it is the delivery of the track that gives us the pop-punk vibe. With this posthumous hook, Peep sounds incredible and his fans will surely appreciate how Gab3 handled the collaboration, especially given the fact that they worked together in the past.

You can stream the track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Why would you cry? I don't know

I was getting high, now I'm way too stoned (Yeah)

I'm too high, I was way too gone (Hah)

I was getting too high, now I'm too low (Get wrecked)