Washington Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura has officially joined the G-Shock family.

Hachimura recently became the first Japanese born player to be drafted in the first round and he has been wearing the popular G-Shock watches since he was a kid. It goes without saying, he was a perfect fit for the iconic brand, as they both represent absolute toughness and the ability to tackle new challenges.

Hachimura, who is currently averaging 12.6 points and 6 rebounds per game, had this to say about the G-Shock partnership: “I have thought the G-SHOCK was cool ever since I was a kid. I loved the watches and always wore one while I was in school. I am pleased and excited to partner with the brand. This season is the most important in my basketball career, and I plan to face every game with the same toughness as the G-SHOCK.”

The 21-year old forward also has partnerships with Jordan Brand and Japanese food brand Nissin.

Casio