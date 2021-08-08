mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G Perico & Remble Go Off On Undeniable Banger "Spazz"

Alexander Cole
August 08, 2021 13:12
Image via G Perico

Spazz
G Perico Feat. Remble

G Perico and Remble display incredible chemistry on "Spazz."


G Perico is a staple of Los Angeles-based hip-hop and with each new release, he brings forth a sound that is both easy to recognize and easy to get hype to. Perico has been known to collaborate with other dope L.A. artists, and that is exactly what he did on his most recent song "Spazz" which features the likes of Remble.

In this song, the beat is undeniably Los Angeles as we get this bassy bop that will immediately fill your ears. G Perico and Remble have immaculate flow on this song as they seamlessly exchange verses that are filled with humorous lyrics and a certain swagger that is easy to recognize. It's a track that will come as a delight to fans of both artists, so be sure to check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Spazz out, the homie pulled out his gat then he blacked out
Popped out, jumped in his Benz then he smashed out
Crash out them CA exempt car tags out
G always talking about these millions what's that bout

