G Herbo Pays Homage To The Fallen On "Remember"

G Herbo recently experienced a monumental loss, leaving him mourning his friend and fellow Chicago emcee Juice WRLD. As Herbo has always been one to express himself through music, it’s no surprise to see him taking to the booth for comfort. With his upcoming PTSD album still in the works, Herbo has dropped off a new street single called “Remember,” a title that in itself suggests the preservation of the fallen.

There’s a raw feel to the track, which comes alive through both the mixing and Herbo’s performance. Dedicating the song to those who fell victim to the street life, he takes it back to his younger years as a dreamer. “I make all the sacrifice so you live a better life,” he raps. “Somebody told me leave your legacy while you still alive.” Given the demo-esque feel of “Remember,” it’s possible some might gloss over the emotionally honest loosie. Yet for fans of Herbo’s authenticity, the rough-around-the-edges cut is worth a listen.

Quotable Lyrics

I make all the sacrifice so you live a better life

Somebody told me leave your legacy while you still alive

