G Herbo Drops New Street Record "Hunnit Bands"

G Herbo continues to roll out new music ahead of his forthcoming PTSD album. After hitting us with the song “Can’t Sleep” last week, the Chicago rapper decides to keep his foot on the gas and share another offering today called “Hunnit Bands.”

Over production from DJ Victoriouz, Herbo delivers another tough street record, rapping about coming from nothing and making it. “Hunnit bands, whip/ Hunnit bands, drip/ Understand, chain real/ Hunnid grams and it's dipped/ Hunnit bands, when I dip/ Hunnit bands, in my clip,” he raps on the chorus.

Take a listen to the boisterous street cut and let us know what you think. Look for PTSD to be coming soon.

Quotable Lyrics:

Run through it all like fuck it (Fuck it)

Every bitch I call they fuckin' (I'm fuckin' 'em)

Never brought flame ain't dumped it (Huh?)

Never bought chains and tucked it (Huh?)

Name a lame you saw me come with (Name 'em)

Name a time we ain't on that fuck shit (Name it)

Name a time you heard me ask for shit (Name it)

Name a time when we a front shit (Pussy)

- Herbo