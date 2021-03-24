G Herbo & Yungeen Ace Team Up With NUSKI2SQUAD For "Live On (Thuggin Days) [Remix]"

NUSKI2SQUAD has been the one to watch in the past year but it was in recent times that his single, "Live On (Thuggin Days)." The song is his breakout anthem that's been making rounds across the Internet heavily in the past few months. However, like many breakout hits that have slowly picked up steam across YouTube and other platforms, it was only right that he revamped the track with a little boost from two familiar artists, G Herbo and Yungeen Ace. The two rappers connect with NUSKI for the official remix of the track, tackling the piano-laden production with aggression and pain.

NUSKI2SQUAD previously worked alongside Yungeen Ace on "Millions" from his debut project, Lost Child.

Quotable Lyrics

Retaliation, who gon' retaliate? We kill n***as

I'm missin' gang, yell they name out like they here, n***a

And when we slide, opps gon' feel it 'til they fear, n***a

Yeah, this song for the real n***as