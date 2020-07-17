NUSKI2SQUAD
- NewsNuski2Squad Unleashes "Lil Nuski" Ft. G Herbo, Toosi & MoreNUSKI2SQUAD shares his latest project, "Lil Nuski." By Aron A.
- NewsG Herbo & Yungeen Ace Team Up With NUSKI2SQUAD For "Live On (Thuggin Days) [Remix]"NUSKI2SQUAD returns with the remix of his hit single featuring G Herbo and Yungeen Ace.By Aron A.
- MusicNUSKI2SQUAD & Quando Rondo Ride Out On "Wheels Fall Off"15-year-old St. Louis emcee NUSKI2SQUAD links up with Quando Rondo for "Wheels Fall Off," the latest single off his upcoming Cinematic Music Group project "Lost Child."By Keenan Higgins