G-Eazy, The Game & Miguel Go Supernatural On "Demons & Angels"

Mitch Findlay
October 18, 2019 09:49
Demons & Angels
G-Eazy Feat. The Game & Miguel

G-Eazy and The Game tear a page from the diary.


While Scary Hours are one thing, imagine the prospect of Scary Nights. G-Eazy recently delivered his brand new EP of that very name, an eight-song release features a mix of both familiar and original territory for Young Gerald. Case in point, the penultimate track "Demons & Angels," which finds G-Eazy linking with The Game and Miguel for an introspective analysis of self. The instrumental, laced by Foreign Teck and Nik Dean, is evocative of those late-night reflective states. Gerald wastes little time in getting autobiographical, lamenting some of the pitfalls that come with the highrise lifestyle. 

"I just bought a crib for you, come on now, Mom, we're blessed," raps G-Eazy, detailing discussions with his mother. "I spoke it all into existence, watched it manifest, she said "Don't hang that over my head." Complex and honest, it's refreshing territory for the Bay Area Greaser. The Game holds it down for the closing statement, bringing back the art of the name-drop in a major way. "I'm Phil Jackson in this ill jacket," he spits. "Pardon my head, yeah, I feel like I wrote Illmatic, and Stillmatic, I should get 'Ill Will' tatted." Damned if it isn't nice to hear Stillmatic get some love.

Stream Scary Nights right here.

Quotable Lyrics

My heart breaks in half every time Suzanne is stressed
I'm tryna make it up to mama, I don't plan for less
She still corrects me when I fuck up, when I'm feelin' pressed
Said "I just bought a crib for you, come on now, Mom, we're blessed"
I spoke it all into existence, watched it manifest
She said "Don't hang that over my head"
I said "You right" and I just let it rest
Damn, I really put a roof over her head, that's facts

G-Eazy The Game Miguel Scary Nights
