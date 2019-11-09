Rarely are we able to see artists sit down for one-on-one chats with their parents, but Fuse TV gives fans that opportunity with their series Made From Scratch. We've reported on Saweetie and Dave East's features on the show as they helped cook up their favorite meals with their relatives. The next episode highlights Bay Area rapper G-Eazy who links up with his mom, Suzanne, in the kitchen to make homemade waffles.

The mother-son duo chatted about the rapper's charitable organizations for at-risk youth, G-Eazy launching his own record label, and even how he felt when he lost out on the role of Elvis Presley in the forthcoming Baz Luhrmann film. "Sometimes I feel like, limited with trying to tell a story within a song," the rapper said. "I feel like acting would just be another avenue to be able to express myself and tell stories and interpret characters." His acting coach gave him some sound advice so G-Eazy is going to continue with his acting journey.

He also has an album that's ready to be released, but he has yet to announce a date. "I just want to make sure that all the songs that get chosen for the album capture the right sides of me," he said. "We all think that it could be really big and sometimes we have a tendency to be too much of perfectionists. But, you wanna make sure everything's lined up right before you press launch." Watch the clips between G-Eazy and his mom below, and check out the full episode on Fuse TV on Tuesday, November 12.