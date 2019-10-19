Once upon a time, amid the war of the white rappers, Machine Gun Kelly and G-Eazy were at each other's throats. Halsey was in the middle of this, Em was in the middle of it -- it was just an overall messy situation. Eventually, they squashed their beef publicly and there's a good chance we might get some music for them in the future. Apparently, Kid Cudi is who deserves the credit for making peace between the two rappers.

G-Eazy recently sat down with Real 92.3 Los Angeles where he detailed how his feud with Machine Gun Kelly ended up being extremely shortlived. He explained that he was at Paris Fashion Week when he ended up having a chat with Kid Cudi.

"I was in Paris Fashion Week and I'm sitting at a table with Push, Pharrell," G-Eazy recalled. "And then Don C tap me, he's like, 'Yo, Cudi wants to holler at you.' I'm like, 'What?'" He continued. "We talk for a minute and he's like, 'G, you just gotta do one thing for me, man. Promise me you'll do it.' And I'm like, 'Huh?'" G-Eazy said. "He's like, 'Bro, you and Kells gotta make peace.' And I kid you not, at this moment, Kells was walking into this party."

Inevitably, they ended up squashing their beef and became friends from there. Peep the clip below.