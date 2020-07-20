Future Sets The Block Ablaze In "Posted With Demons" Video

Future spills blood on a cop car on his latest music video for "Posted With Demons."

Though a pandemic didn't allow Future to properly hit the road with High Off Life, he's still providing fans with new visuals for songs off of the project. Today, the rapper came through with the official music video for one of the many highlights off of the project, "Posted With Demons."

With Daps serving as the director for the video, Future serves up an eerie visual matching the tone of the song itself. It opens up with Future standing atop of a bloody cop car alongside a woman dressed in dominatrix-esque attire and white contact lenses. Throughout the music video, more women with white eyes make flashes across the screen as an allusion to the "demons," even as the rapper' performs the single in the middle of a fiery circle.

Though Future's single isn't necessarily political in that sense, the rapper first teased the visuals for the single in the midst of nationwide protests for George Floyd with the image of him atop the cop car.