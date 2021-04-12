Los Angeles-based fashion brand Rhude just kicked off their first-ever fashion campaign including none other than Future Hendrix. The rapper, whose been a fan of the brand for some time, is the face of the company's "Rhude boy -- Modern Gentleman" campaign. Rhude’s founder/creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor explained to Complex that the partnership happened naturally since Future was already a fan and customer.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Future and I have known each other for some time and grew together organically with him supporting and wearing the brand as well as me advancing in my career,” Villaseñor said. "With the grace of the wonderful Ebonie Ward (Future’s manager) and Future, we came up with an idea to recalibrate Future’s look with my current and next collection. After that the rest is history."

Rhude has become much more recognizable since its debut at Paris Fashion Week in 2020. The "Rhude Boy" aesthetic, as they call it, aligns with Future's M.O. -- bringing the gritty streets to haute couture. "There’s no better ambassador and friend of Rhude than Wizard, Future," Villaseñor added. "

"I think this is a new approach for what the brand has been focused on doing but as for anything in my career, everything has been organic. It’s what makes sense for the ethos and DNA of the brand. The campaign is approached as The Modern Gentleman, what that means to me. So this is meant to be a proposal for the new look; Its meant to be timeless.”

[Via]