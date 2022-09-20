Future Flexes In Paris In The "I'M DAT N***A" Music Video

Future offers a glimpse into his opulent overseas trips in the music video for "I'M DAT N***A."

Future is a man of luxury, and that's as apparent as ever in the new music video for "I'M DAT N***A." Taken from his latest opus, I Never Liked You, the music video is a candid glimpse into Future's overseas adventures. He blows a bag at the Celine store, boards yachts, has luxurious private dinners at 5-star Paris hotels with models, and so much more. Though the music video isn't as elaborate as his other videos for his new album, the visuals for "I'M DAT N***A" provide an authentic look at his lifestyle.

The new video comes hours after Future announced that he sold his publishing catalog to Influence Media in an eight-figure deal that includes 612 tracks.

Check out Future's new music video above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.